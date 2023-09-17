Kamal Haasan's priceless reaction to his ‘fan’ Lokesh Kanagaraj working with ‘friend’ Rajinikanth is hard to miss

Lokesh Kanagaraj is on a spree with back-to-back films with the biggest names in Tamil cinema. After working with Thalapathy Vijay and Kamal Haasan, the in-demand filmmaker is set to helm a film starring Rajinikanth. Thalaivar 171 was announced recently with Lokesh directing, Rajinikanth acting, and Anirudh Ravichander composing music for the film.

As Lokesh is a self-proclaimed Kamal Haasan fan, many were wondering how the actor would react to Thalaivar 171. And it seems that the thespian could not be more excited that his fan, Lokesh Kanagaraj, is making a film with his friend, Rajinikanth.

Kamal Haasan gets candid about his friendship with Rajinikanth and reacts to the latter's collaboration with Lokesh Kanagaraj

During the SIIMA Awards 2023, Kamal Haasan took to the stage and reacted for the first time to Rajinikanth's collaboration with Vikram director Lokesh Kanagaraj. As he addressed the crowd, the Michael Madana Kama Rajan actor said that he was happy Lokesh and Rajinikanth were working together in Thalaivar 171. Kamal Haasan also elaborated on his equation with Rajinikanth, saying that there was no friendship like the one that they both shared in the generation prior to them.

By saying that, Kamal Haasan touched upon the fact that Rajinikanth and he share a great bond even though they have been pitted against one another since the beginning of their respective careers. He implied that no two actors before him who were simultaneously at the top of their game and were pitted against each other maintained the kind of cordial bond that they have continued to maintain from the initial stages of their careers.

Kamal Haasan also stated that the audience will think of them as rivals, but they are healthy competitors and share a mutual understanding. Therefore, he expressed his happiness in knowing that Lokesh Kanagaraj, who is a fan of his, will be working with his friend on a movie soon. From the actor’s words, his admiration for Rajinikanth was pretty evident.

Lokesh Kanagaraj’s professional front

There is no denying that Lokesh Kanagaraj is the most in-demand filmmaker in Tamil cinema at the moment. The director has been working with the biggest names in Tamil cinema back-to-back, which makes it clear that all the superstars want to work with the promising filmmaker. His next theatrical release will be Thalapathy Vijay and Trisha starrer Leo, which will hit theaters next month.

