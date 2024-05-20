Kamal Haasan’s screentime in Kalki 2898 AD Part 1 and Part 2 revealed? Here’s what we know

It has been more than half a century of entertaining audiences on the big screen for ‘Ulaganayagan’ Kamal Haasan, and yet, with each passing film, the excitement to witness the actor in an all-new role only keeps increasing.

Since the announcement of Kamal Haasan in the Nag Ashwin-directed Kalki 2898 AD, fans have been curious as to what Kamal’s role in the film will be. While there have already been reports suggesting that the actor will portray a negative role in the movie, these reports have resurfaced again, adding more weight to the claims.

Details about Kamal Haasan’s role in Kalki 2898 AD

The latest news to emerge about Kamal Haasan’s role in Kalki 2898 AD is that the actor will play the role of a villain, clashing heads with Prabhas’ Bhairava character. Since Kalki 2898 AD revolves around the Kali Yuga, Kamal can be expected to play the role of Kali. It is also being reported that he will have limited screen time in the first part, around 20 minutes. However, much to the excitement of every film lover, he will supposedly have a 90-minute role in the film’s sequel. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD so far

Kalki 2898 AD is undeniably the next biggest thing in Indian cinema after SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise. It is an ambitious attempt at retelling the story of Kalki during the Kali Yuga and stars Prabhas in the lead role as Bhairava.

Advertisement

The film also stars legendary actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan in important roles. Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani will also be seen in the movie in key roles. Aswani C. Dutt and Swapna Dutt have bankrolled the film under the Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Santhosh Narayanan has been tasked with composing the music for the film.

From the promotional material released by the makers so far, we’ve witnessed the first glimpse of the world of Kalki 2898 AD, with futuristic cities, suits, gadgets, and weapons.

Recently, the makers also unveiled ‘Bujji’ from the world of Kalki, a futuristic car and Bhairava’s companion. Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh was dubbed for the voice of Bujji, taking everyone by surprise.

Check out the making of the Bujji BTS video here:

How excited are you for Kalki 2898 AD? Let us know in the comments section below.

ALSO READ: Kalki 2898 AD: Are makers of Prabhas starrer magnum opus planning to release four episodic preludes before film’s release?