Kamal Haasan's script for the National Award winning film Thevar Magan was completed in seven days?

The south megastar Kamal Haasan reportedly completed the work on his script of Thevar Magan in just a span of seven days. The southern drama had a massive run of 175 days at the cinemas. The film also won five National Awards. According to media reports, the Vishwaroopam actor revealed during a live chat on social media with the musical legend AR Rahman, that he finished working on Thevar Magan's script in just seven days as the director of the film and a friend urged him to complete the work on the film's script as soon as possible.

The Apoorva Sagodharargal actor will be seen in the upcoming film titled Indian 2. The film is helmed by ace south director Shankar. The south drama Indian will be the second part to the original film called Indian which released in the year, 1996. The film will also feature Kajal Aggarwal, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth in key roles. The Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal is reportedly essaying the role of an eighty-year-old woman in the Shankar directorial. The director had previously shared a still from the film on the eve of Kamal Haasan's birthday in his iconic Senapathy look, from Indian 2.

The actor Kamal Haasan will be back in his tough Senapathy uniform in Shankar's Indian 2. The film's shoot had to be stalled as a nationwide lockdown was imposed due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The fans and followers of the south megastar are eagerly waiting for the film to release on the big screen.

