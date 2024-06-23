Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life co-star Simbu has THIS to say about Prabhas’ Kalki 2898 AD; wishes team luck ahead of release

With less than 4 days to go for the release of what is India’s most ambitious project yet Kalki 2898 AD, nervousness and excitement have filled the air. We have already seen celebrities like SS Rajamouli, Animal director Sandeep Reddy Vanga, and Vijay Deverakonda gush over the latest trailer of Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone starrer Kalki 2898 AD.

So, what does Tamil superstar and actor Silambarasan TR have to say about the efforts of the Kalki 2898 AD team? Let’s find out!

Simbu pens heartfelt message for Kalki 2898 AD team ahead of release

Silambarasan TR, better known as Simbu, took to his X (formerly Twitter) to share his thoughts on the film. The actor wrote, “Kalki 2898 AD is set to redefine the future of cinema and inspire directors to dream boldly.”

Speaking about the dedication and the efforts of the Kalki team, the Pathu Thala actor shared how all the hard work of the team has manifested into the creation of this remarkable work of art. “Fills me with immense pride and joy,” the actor shared.

In his concluding statement, Simbu expressed his heartfelt wishes to the entire Kalki team on their extraordinary achievement.

Everything you need to know about Kalki 2898 AD before its release

Kalki 2898 AD is an upcoming sci-fi action drama starring Prabhas, Kamal Haasan, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, Shobana, Disha Patani, Anna Ben, Pasupathy, and several others in key roles. The film is also expected to star Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Deverakonda, and Mrunal Thakur in cameo appearances.

Kalki 2898 AD has been written and directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Swapna Dutt, Priyanka Dutt, and Ashwini Dutt under the prestigious Vyjayanthi Movies banner. Santhosh Narayanan has composed the film’s interesting soundtrack while Djordje S. was responsible for the magical frames seen in the teasers and trailers.

The film is hitting the big screens on June 27, in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Kalki 2898 AD plot

There have been many fan theories and speculations, especially after the release of the second trailer from Kalki 2898 AD. But, without going too much into those details, the basic plot of Kalki 2898 AD is as follows: At the end of Kali Yuga, when lord Kalki is born into a mother’s womb, Ashwatthama awakens from his slumber to protect her from Bhairava, a bounty hunter.

Who is Kalki? What is the purpose of supreme leader Yaskin, played by Kamal Haasan? These questions remain relatively unanswered.

