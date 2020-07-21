Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Indian 2 with director Shankar to resume shoot in February next year?

The latest news reports state that the director was hoping to shoot in the month of April. But, due to the global outbreak of COVID 19, the makers of Indian 2 reportedly want to avoid putting people at risk and hence are planning to resume shoot in February 2021.

There is a strong buzz in the south film industry that the cast and crew of Indian 2 will resume its shoot from February 2021. There is no official word out yet about the film resuming its shoot. The much-awaited film Indian 2 will have south megastar Kamal Haasan in the lead. The southern drama will have Kamal Haasan returning in his Senapathy avatar. The film is among the highly anticipated flicks from the south film industry. The kamal Haasan starrer is helmed by ace director Shankar.

Indian 2 is the second film after the original film, Indian. This film also had south superstar Kamal Haasan as the lead actor. The upcoming Shankar directorial will also feature the Comali actress Kajal Aggarwal in a key role. The film Indian 2 will also feature actors like Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar and Siddharth in key roles. The cast and crew of the upcoming Kamal Haasan starrer is expected to get back to the sets in the month of February.

The news reports add that the director was hoping to shoot in the month of April. But, due to the global outbreak of COVID 19 the makers of Indian 2 reportedly want to avoid putting people at risk. The COVID 19 cases are rising in the country. Looking at the current COVID 19 crisis the makers of Indian 2 are planning to resume the shooting in February next year.

Share your comment ×