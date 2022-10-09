Kamal Haasan's Vikram recreates magic at Busan International Film Festival, runs housefull; VIDEO

Kamal Haasan's last release, Vikram turned out to be a box office tsunami. Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film starred Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, along with a special cameo by Suriya as Rolex and Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in secondary roles. Adding another feature to its cap, the movie went housefull at the Busan International Film Festival recently. A video of the packed cinema hall has surfaced on the internet.

Meanwhile, as Vikram completed a 100-day run at the box office an overwhelmed Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a voice message, thanking fans for their support. He said, "With the support accorded by fans, 'Vikram' has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me beyond generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for 'Vikram''s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh."