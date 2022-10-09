Kamal Haasan's Vikram recreates magic at Busan International Film Festival, runs housefull; VIDEO
Kamal Haasan starrer Vikram was featured at the Busan International Film Festival recently. We bring to you a video from inside the cinema hall.
Kamal Haasan's last release, Vikram turned out to be a box office tsunami. Directed by Lokesh Kangaraj, the film starred Fahadh Faasil and Vijay Sethupathi in lead roles, along with a special cameo by Suriya as Rolex and Shivani Narayanan, Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Antony Varghese, and Arjun Das in secondary roles. Adding another feature to its cap, the movie went housefull at the Busan International Film Festival recently. A video of the packed cinema hall has surfaced on the internet.
Meanwhile, as Vikram completed a 100-day run at the box office an overwhelmed Kamal Haasan took to Twitter and shared a voice message, thanking fans for their support. He said, "With the support accorded by fans, 'Vikram' has now touched the 100-day mark in theatres. I am very happy. In my heart, I hug each and every one of you who have been admiring me beyond generations. My heartfelt thanks to each and every person who was responsible for 'Vikram''s victory. My wishes and love to younger brother Lokesh."
Up next, Kamal Haasan is busy working on his much-anticipated drama, Indian 2. The filming of the sequel to the 1996 film, Indian has resumed after a long gap of more than two years. Made under the direction of S Shankar, the movie will see Kajal Aggarwal as the leading lady along with Bobby Simha, Siddharth, Rakul Preet Singh, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Guru Somasundaram and Samuthirakani in prominent roles, among others.
For the unversed, the shoot for Indian 2 came to a sudden halt after a massive accident on the sets back in 2020, leading to the death of a few crew members.
In addition to this, Kamal Haasan will also be donning the host's cap for the sixth season of the popular reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil.
