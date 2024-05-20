Kamal Haasan calls CSK player MS Dhoni 'equipoise'; says ‘let’s forget his stardom…’

Legendary actor Kamal Haasan who was seen recently on a popular sports channel promoting his upcoming film Indian 2 talked highly about MS Dhoni. The Thug Life actor spoke about what he admires about the cricketer while praising Dhoni's journey from a small town and his ability to maintain balance under pressure. Kamal used the word 'equipoise' to describe MS Dhoni.

Read the whole story to know more!

Kamal Haasan praises MS Dhoni

Ahead of the clash between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru on May 18, Kamal Haasan appeared as a special guest on Stars Sports for the promotions of his upcoming S. Shankar's Indian 2.

In a candid interaction, the Vishwaroopam actor spoke highly about the much-celebrated cricketer MS Dhoni. Talking along the same lines, he said, "Let's forget his stardom. Look at the endeavor of the man, where he started. It's not the typical story of a young elite college boy becoming a cricketer. That's what we had - I am talking of the times of Nawab of Pataudi, Nari Contractor, Engineer saab, Jaisimha. They are all elite people. At the peak of gully cricket... But, this guy came from a small town."

Further, Kamal Haasan also spilled beans on what he admires about Dhoni. “There is a word which I constantly use in my vocabulary and he is a perfect example of that. And that's called equipoise. At any given time, you keep your balance. The pressure of the game does not go to the man(MS Dhoni)''.

Advertisement

However, this is not the first time that the actor has spoken highly about MS Dhoni. Back in August 2020 when the cricketer announced his retirement from Indian cricket, Haasan took to his official X (Formerly called Twitter) account to react to the news.

He wrote, ''Dear @msdhoni. Thank you for demonstrating how self-belief can help achieve in sports and life. Rising from a small town to being the hero of the nation, your calculated risks and calm demeanour will be missed by Team India. Glad that your love story with Chennai continues."

Check his post below!

What is the meaning of equipoise?

For those who do not know, equipoise means balances of forces or interests or a state of equilibrium.

