Kamal's Haasan Vikram 3 to feature Thalapathy Vijay? Here is what the superstar has to say

Kamal Haasan's upcoming film Vikram, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most awaited films in South. The actor is currently promoting the pan Indian film all over the world and making us excited. Even before the release of Vikram release, there are reports of sequel and the cast. Yes, at the press conference, a fan asked if Vikram's sequel would feature Thalapathy Vijay. Kamal Haasan had an interesting answer.

Responding to him, Kamal Haasan said, "I am already committed to a star and you all know who he is," as he referred to Suriya's cameo. He also added that his production house, Raaj Kamal Films International, is ready to do a film with Thalapathy Vijay.

Another fan asked if he would produce Vijay's film in the future. Kamal Haasan revealed that he will do the film when he gets Vijay's call sheet.

The action thriller features three powerhouse performers - Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil together for the first time. Besides playing the lead role, Kamal Haasan is also producing this movie in association with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International banner. Vikram also features Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Arjun Das and Shivani Narayanan in supporting roles.

Anirudh Ravichander is the music composer while Girish Gangadharan is the cinematographer and Philomin Raj is the editor.

Meanwhile, a few days ago, it was revealed that Master, Lokesh Kanagaraj and Vijay will be working together again on the project temporarily tiled, Thalapathy67. The director was quoted saying yesterday at an event that the film will be a combination of mass and class.

