Kanabadutaledu Movie Review: A detective thriller that fails to be gripping from the get go

Title: Kanabadutaledu

Cast: Sunil, Vaishali Raj and others

Director: Balaraju M

Rating: 2/5

In a supposed crime-detective drama, there is a relaxed song on the pitfalls of mobile phone addiction. Like a true-blue uncle, a young husband breaks into the anti-smartphone song in a pub. Then there is a character who is addicted to Upma in all seriousness. Through the pub song and the Upma track, writer-director Balaraju M attempts to lighten the mood. But they end up wearing down the audience's interest (if there was any in the first place). To use colloquial slang to describe the boredom-inducing elements, they are total 'upma'.

The 'upma' tracks give way to a plot that comes into its own only in the last 20 minutes of the 115-minute-long snoozefest. For all we know, there is a psychopath whose abnormal behaviour is delivered like a dull monologue. The thrill goes for a toss.

Sashi (Vaishali Raj, one of the few Telugu-speaking girls to make a Tollywood feature film debut in recent years!) is a newly-wed woman who is not on talking terms with her husband Aditya (Yug Ram). She shares her sorrowful past in which her boyfriend Surya (Sukranth Veerella) ditched her, causing her agony and shame. CI Victor Raju (Kishore Kumar Polimera), a short-tempered and unethical cop, is investigating an unidentified body found in a dump yard. In comes Rama Krishna (Sunil), a private detective who seeks to piece together the disparate elements and give closure to Sashi's past.

'Kanabadutaledu' works neither as a murder mystery nor a detective comedy (Sunil's character attempts humour, only to falter time and again). The loose ends are tied by the end of the film, but the emotional foundation of the film is wobbly. Vaishali Raj's pain is never felt by the audience. Ravi Varma, who plays her elder brother, doesn't get a believable character arc. Himaja, who is a Television star in the Telugu States, puts in a decent performance. However, her characterization is a non-starter.

The dialogues sound good as standalone lines. However, as part of a wafter-thin screenplay, they don't pack a punch. "I will kill you so brutally that even your spirit will be too scared to see your mutilated body," a sadistic character says without managing to evoke fear or disgust. Does the character even mean those words, we wonder!

It's good that the crime drama is situated in the context of a love story and familial bonding. This context had so much potential to make the murder mystery an enormous affair. However, the film's focus shifts to giving Sunil's lazily-written character unnecessary elevations. The dark motives don't move us.

The film has got inconsistent performances. Sunil is decent, while Kishore Kumar's dubbing makes him look like a caricature. Praveen and Kireeti Damaraju are miscast. 'Kancharapalem' Subba Rao is just about okay.

Madhu Ponnas' background music passes muster. Sandeep Baddula's cinematography doesn't have any takeaway. The scenes involving pacy physical movements are so outdated.