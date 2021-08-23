Kanchana 3 actress and Russian model Alexandra Djavi found dead in Goa

(Trigger Warning)
In a shocking piece of news, Russian model and Tamil film Kanchana 3 actress Alexandra Djavi was found dead at her rented apartment in North Goa. The young actor-model, who was living with her boyfriend in the same house, was found hanging. The model actress was hanging in the kitchen wearing a red saree.
As per police investigation, it is suspected that she might have passed away due to suicide. However, the cause of death in the case is yet to be known. According to media reports, police on investigating the case said that Alexandra was mentally disturbed and was under medication for the same. Her boyfriend on reaching found the door latched from the inside. Goa police said that there is no foul play in the case.
Earlier, the 24-year-old model actress, in 2019 had filed a sexual harassment complaint against a photographer in Chennai. He was later arrested. The Greater Chennai police has now said that they would assist the Goa police regarding further details of the 2019 case.
Kanchana 3 was written and directed by Raghava Lawrence. The film featured Raghava Lawrence in a dual role with Oviya, Vedhika, Nikki Tamboli and Ri Djavi Alexandra. She played the role of Rosie, Kaali's (Raghava Lawrence) love interest in the film.
Note: If you need support or know someone who is struggling, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.
