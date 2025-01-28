Kanchana 4: Raghava Lawrence starrer to feature Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi in lead roles; Reports

Raghava Lawrence’s much-celebrated horror-comedy franchise Kanchana (Muni) is likely to get its 5th installment soon. As per ongoing reports, the makers of the film have roped in actors Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi for the leading roles in the movie.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, both Pooja Hegde and Nora Fatehi have given their nods to the project, although an official confirmation is yet to be made. Moreover, the report also specifies that the film will be directed by Lawrence himself, who is likely to play the protagonist, similar to his previous ventures.

Additionally, another report by Track Tollywood states that the movie will be made on a grand scale, making it a pan-Indian venture. However, an official confirmation regarding this is also awaited from the makers and the actors.

Earlier in the day, there were several reports suggesting that Mrunal Thakur might be playing the lead role in the horror-comedy franchise’s upcoming installment. However, this was later debunked by both the actress and Raghava Lawrence.

The Muni/Kanchana film series was created by Raghava Lawrence back in 2007. The first installment, titled Muni, featured the tale of Ganesh, a young man with phasmophobia who gets possessed by a spirit seeking revenge against the people who killed him.

Following this, the actor-director went on to make four installments to date, namely Muni 2: Kanchana, Muni 3: Kanchana 2: Ganga, and Muni 4: Kanchana 3. While the premise and characterization of each installment remain the same, the movies are spiritual successors and do not interlink in any manner aside from featuring similar actors.

Moving forward, Raghava Lawrence was last seen playing the lead role in the 2023 film Jigarthanda DoubleX. The movie, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, was a prequel to his earlier film Jigarthanda, starring Siddharth and Bobby Simha.

Furthermore, Raghava Lawrence is next set to appear in movies like Adhigaram, Bullet, and the Lokesh Kanagaraj Cinematic Universe (LCU) film Benz .

