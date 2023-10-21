Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence's Chandramukhi 2 is all set for OTT release; Check details

After a successful theatrical run, the supernatural horror-comedy Chandramukhi 2, starring Kangana Ranaut and Raghava Lawrence, is all set to captivate audiences on Netflix.

In an exciting update, Netflix announced that the film will premiere on its platform on October 26, 2023. Audiences can look forward to enjoying the film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Check out the post below:

More about Chandramukhi 2

Chandramukhi 2 follows the tale of an affluent family that inadvertently rekindles a centuries-old feud between Vettaiyan Raja and Chandramukhi. As they encounter paranormal activities, they set out to resolve the supernatural conflict. Lakshmi Menon plays a significant role in the movie.

South superstar Rajinikanth has shared his best wishes to the film's director, P. Vasu, and commended the film's fresh perspective on the classic Chandramukhi. He praised Raghava Lawrence for his exceptional acting and the entire team behind this cinematic entertainer.

Raghava Lawrence has shared his initial doubts about Chandramukhi, admitting that he wasn't satisfied with the first half. However, he acknowledged that the film took off after the interval, with Rajinikanth delivering his signature mass sequences. He was particularly impressed with the introduction of the Vettaiyan character, making Chandramukhi something special.

Cast of Chandramukhi 2

The film not only features Kangana and Raghava but also includes talents like Vadivelu, Srushti Dange, Raadhika Sarathkumar, Mahima Nambiar, Srushti Dange, Rao Ramesh, and Subiksha Krishnan in pivotal roles. The music for Chandramukhi 2 is composed by M.M. Keeravani. The film is produced by Subaskaran Allirajah under the banner Lyca Productions.

Originally slated for a September 15 release, the premiere was postponed to September 28 due to technical reasons. Chandramukhi 2 is the sequel to the 2005 hit Chandramukhi, focusing on a wealthy family that awakens the feud between classical dancer Chandramukhi and Vettaiyan Raja from centuries ago.

On the work front

As Chandramukhi 2 heads to Netflix, Kangana Ranaut has Tejas and Emergency on her plate. Her last appearance was in Dhaakad.

Raghava Lawrence's next film will be Jigarthanda DoubleX.

