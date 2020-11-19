Kangana Ranaut to join the sets of AL Vijay’s Thalaivi for final leg of shooting

The climax scene and some crucial scenes will be shot during the final shooting schedule, which will go on till December 10.

We all know that the shooting of Thalaivi has resumed after the lockdown. Talking about the shooting and the protocols for pandemic, the film’s producer Shailesh R confirmed while talking during an interview with Mid Day that Kangana will join the sets of the film for its final shooting schedule today. He also stated that the shooting will go on till December 10. Apparently, Kangana will be shooting a crucial scene during this schedule.

He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “We will be shooting the climax sequence along with the other portions of the film. Kangana will start shooting from today until December 10. Since things are more relaxed now we can pull off this crucial scene." Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic of Jayalalithaa. It has Aravind Swami playing as the actor and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, while will be seen as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

A couple of days back, AL Vijay said during an interview that Kangana is a dedicated actress and he has done hard work for the film. Thanking him, Kangana Tweeted saying, “Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance, dedication and efforts.... you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts.... wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being”.

