Kangana Ranaut, RGV, Siddharth & other celebs' cryptic reactions to Naga Chaitanya & Samantha's divorce

The divorce of Samantha and Naga Chaitanya is currently the most trending and saddest news from the film industry today. The couple was most loved and fondly called ChaySam, given their bond and fairytale-like love story and marriage. However, the story has come to an end, and fans along with celebs are having a hard time coming to terms with the sad news. Just like fans, many celebs took to social media and shared their views on Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce.

Although they didn't mention Sam or Chay in their messages, the cryptic texts are not be missed. Actress , Siddharth, Khushbu, Ram Gopal Varma, and other celebs reacted to Samantha and Naga Chaitanya's divorce.

While Khushbu said what happens between a couple is none of anyone's business, Kangana Ranaut's message saying how men are the only ones questioned and blamed for divorce has raised eyebrows among this issue. Siddharth has also shared a very cryptic tweet, leaving everyone wonder. Ram Gopal Varma as usual mentioned that divorce is much better than marriage.

One of the first lessons I learnt from a teacher in school... "Cheaters never prosper." What's yours? — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) October 2, 2021 Most marriages don’t last more than even the no. of days they celebrate the event ,and so real Sangeeth should happen at a DIVORCE event where all divorced men and women can sing and dance — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021 MARRIAGES are made in HELL and DIVORCES are made in HEAVEN — Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 2, 2021 What happens between a couple,is between them. Nobody knows the actual reason why they part ways, except the two of them. What we can do as human is to respect their privacy n give them space to understand the situation more. Stop assuming, speculating n coming to conclusions. — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) October 2, 2021

Fans of #ChaySam are heartbroken too as they never expected that such a fairytale-like love story will come to end in such a way.

Samantha and Naga Chaitanya have parted ways and officially announced the saddening news with a note on their respective social media handles. Both mutually agreed to part ways but shall remain friends and also asked for privacy from everyone including fans and media.