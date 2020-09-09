  1. Home
Kangana Ranaut responds to PC Sreeram; Says ‘I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me’

In her reply, Kangana stated that it was her loss and added that she missed the opportunity to work PC Sreeram, and added that she was glad to know he made the right call.
Yesterday, ace cinematographer PC Sreeram took to his Twitter space and stated that he turned down an offer to work in a film as it has Kangana Ranaut as the lead actress. This news made the headlines across the nation with fans and followers of both the parties commenting their views on the situation. Now, Kangana made has the headlines after responding to his tweet. In her tweet, she has mentioned that it was her loss.

She also added that she has missed an opportunity to work with him. Kangana stated that she does not know what made him feel uncomfortable to work with her and said that she was glad he made the right call. In her reply, Kangana wrote, “I missed the opportunity to work with a legend like you sir, it’s entirely my loss, I don’t know what exactly made you uneasy about me but I am glad you took the right call, wish you all the best”.

See her Tweet here:

PC Sreeram stated in his tweet yesterday that he was uncomfortable to work with Kangana and he had to turn down an offer to work in a film. He wrote, “Had to reject a film as it had Kangana Ranaut as the lead. Deep down i felt uneasy and explained my stand to the makers and they were understanding. Some times its only abt what feels right. Wishing them all the best”.

