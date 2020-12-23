Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi: Arvind Swami shares glimpse of his new look from the film

Sharing a glimpse of his new look for the film, Arvind Swami stated that the full look will be revealed tomorrow.

Last week, Arvind Swami shared a photo from the makeup room of Thalaivi sets and revealed that he has joined the sets of the film. Now, he has shared a glimpse of his new look from the film while promising that the full look will be revealed by the makers tomorrow at 10:00 am to mark the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu MGR’s death anniversary. In the photo, he can be seen in white dothi and shirt, with the iconic mush skull cap of the late leader showing the twin leaf symbol with his hand.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, “We will be releasing my new look from Thalaivi tomorrow morning at 10.00 AM on the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. Directed by A.L. Vijay”. While Kangana’s photos from the sets were shared widely on social media, now, Arvind Swami’s photo from the set has surfaced online.

See his Tweet here:

We will be releasing my new look from Thalaivi tomorrow morning at 10.00 AM on the occasion of the Death Anniversary of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR. Directed by A.L. Vijay; Produced by ⁦@vishinduri⁩ ⁦@ShaaileshRSingh⁩#Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR ⁦@KanganaTeam⁩ pic.twitter.com/ibwXZafBZd — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 23, 2020

Arvind Swami’s look for the film was released earlier this year, and the makers even released a teaser featuring Arvind Swami as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, which was also a huge hit. Before Arvind Swami’s teaser, the makers released a teaser revealing ’s look for thr film. Reports suggest that national award winning actor Priyamani will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala.

