Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi: Arvind Swami shares new PHOTOS as MGR on the death anniversary of ex Tamil Nadu CM

Arvind Swami took to his Twitter space and shared his new look as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachangran from the upcoming film Thalaivi.
On the death anniversary of the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, popular actor Arvind Swami took to his Twitter space and shared some photos of himself as the late leader from the upcoming film Thalaivi with Kangana Ranaut as the lead actor. In the photos, he was seen in white dhoti and shirt and the most iconic shades and mush skull cap of the late leader. While two photos show him sitting on floor next to school kids having a meal, the other one shows him greeting people.

Sharing them, Arvind Swami wrote, “It was not just an honour to play the role of Puratchi Thalaivar MGR, but a great responsibility. I thank director A.L. Vijay & producers @vishinduri @shaaileshrsingh for having faith in me. I humbly post these pics in Thalaivar’s memory, today. #Thalaivi #MGR #ArvindSwamiasMGR”. His look as MGR is stunningly convincing and fans across all social media platforms are lauding the same. Yesterday, Arvind Swami shared a glimpse of his new look for the film and revealed that the full look will be revealed today.

See his post here:

Also Read: Shanthnu shares video of his boxing training; Says he can take Arya on if there’s Sarpatta Parambarai 2

Earlier this year, the makers even released a teaser featuring Arvind Swami as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, which was also a huge hit. Before Arvind Swami’s teaser, the makers released a teaser revealing Kangana Ranaut’s look for the film. Reports suggest that National Award winning actor Priyamani will be playing the role of J Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala.

