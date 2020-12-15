Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi: Arvind Swami shares PHOTO from the makeup room as he gets ready to join the shoot

Taking to his Twitter space, Arvind Swami shared a photo from the sets of Thalaivi, as he was getting ready for the shooting.

It has been a while since the makers of ’s upcoming film Thalaivi resumed with the shooting process after being put on halt during the lockdown. While Kangana’s photos from the sets were shared widely on social media, now, Arvind Swami’s photo from the set has surfaced online as the actor shared a still from the makeup room while getting ready. Sharing the photo, Arvind Swami stated what a great performer MG Ramachandran was.

He wrote, “The man working his magic on me for the last time in this film to get me as close as possible to the beauty and charm of Puratchi Thalaivar - ty Rashid sir.. Last day of shoot #Thalaivi”. Arvind Swami’s look for the film was released earlier this year, and the makers even released a teaser featuring Arvind Swami as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, which was also a huge hit.

See his post here:

The man working his magic on me for the last time in this film to get me as close as possible to the beauty and charm of Puratchi Thalaivar - ty Rashid sir.. Last day of shoot #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/NH4D3tWMvH — arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 15, 2020

Also Read: Maara: R Madhavan and Shraddha Srinath starrer to release online on January 8; Check out poster

Before Arvind Swami’s teaser, the makers released a teaser revealing Kangana Ranaut’s look for thr film. Reports suggest that national award winning actor Priyamani will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala. Apart from Thalaivi, another biopic of the late leader which has Nithya Menen playing the role of Jayalalithaa titled ‘The Iron Lady’ is being directed by Priyadarshini. On the other hand, Gautham Menon’s web series on the AIADMK supremo was released earlier this year. It is expected that details regarding the series’ next season will be revealed soon.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×