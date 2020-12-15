Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi: Arvind Swami shares PHOTO from the makeup room as he gets ready to join the shoot
It has been a while since the makers of Kangana Ranaut’s upcoming film Thalaivi resumed with the shooting process after being put on halt during the lockdown. While Kangana’s photos from the sets were shared widely on social media, now, Arvind Swami’s photo from the set has surfaced online as the actor shared a still from the makeup room while getting ready. Sharing the photo, Arvind Swami stated what a great performer MG Ramachandran was.
He wrote, “The man working his magic on me for the last time in this film to get me as close as possible to the beauty and charm of Puratchi Thalaivar - ty Rashid sir.. Last day of shoot #Thalaivi”. Arvind Swami’s look for the film was released earlier this year, and the makers even released a teaser featuring Arvind Swami as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran, which was also a huge hit.
The man working his magic on me for the last time in this film to get me as close as possible to the beauty and charm of Puratchi Thalaivar - ty Rashid sir.. Last day of shoot #Thalaivi pic.twitter.com/NH4D3tWMvH
— arvind swami (@thearvindswami) December 15, 2020
Before Arvind Swami’s teaser, the makers released a teaser revealing Kangana Ranaut’s look for thr film. Reports suggest that national award winning actor Priyamani will be playing the role of Jayalalithaa’s close aide VK Sasikala. Apart from Thalaivi, another biopic of the late leader which has Nithya Menen playing the role of Jayalalithaa titled ‘The Iron Lady’ is being directed by Priyadarshini. On the other hand, Gautham Menon’s web series on the AIADMK supremo was released earlier this year. It is expected that details regarding the series’ next season will be revealed soon.