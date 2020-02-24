Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivi: Not Priyamani but Poorna to be featured as Sasikala

In what came as an unexpected change, actor Poorna has replace Priyamani in Jayalalithaa's Thalaivi, which has Kangana Ranaut in the lead role. Poorna will be seen as VK Sasikala, who is Jayalalithaa's close aide.

While we were waiting to see Priyamani as VK Sasikala in Thalaivi, new reports have emerged stating that Priyamani has been replaced by Poorna, as the former has been committed in some other project. The report also claims that Madhubala will be seen playing the role of Janaki. Directed by KL Vijay, Thalaivi is the biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in which will be seen as J Jayalalithaa, Aravind Swami will be seen as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

So far, the makers have released two teasers – one featuring Kangana Ranaut as Jayalalithaa and the other featuring Aravind Swami as MGR. Kangana Ranaut’s teaser was not welcomed as expected by the audience. The teaser showing a green-robe clad Kangana with heavy CG works on her face to make her resemble the Chief Minister, was trolled on social media. On the other hand, the teaser featuring Aravind Swami received tremendous applaud by the audience and critics alike.

Apart from Thalaivi, biopic of the late leader which has Nithya Menen playing the role of Jayalalithaa titled ‘The Iron Lady’, is being directed by Priyadarshini. On the other hand, the first season of Gautham Menon’s web series on the AIADMK supremo was released recently. Titled ‘Queen’, the web series has Ramya Krishnan playing the role of the late AIADMK leader.

Credits :The Times Of India

Read More