Kangana Ranaut says 'big loss' as she shares a throwback video of late Puneeth Rajkumar

Kannada actor Puneeth Rajkumar passed away on October 29 and the film industry still can't get over the fact that he is no more. Puneeth, known for his grounded nature and charity work, has left behind great memories to talk about. Recently, Kangana Ranaut reposted a throwback video of Puneeth from an event and wrote, "big loss".

Fondly called Appu, Puneeth collapsed while working out in the gym. He was rushed to Vikram Hospital in Bengaluru. Who's who from the Bollywood and South Indian film industry took to social media to express their grief about Puneeth's sudden demise. Puneeth passed away in a similar way as his father Dr Rajkumar.

In 2006, Dr Rajkumar had done his routine exercises by 11.30 AM and within 2 hours he passed away due to cardiac arrest.

Puneeth's last rites witnessed around 10 lakh fans who stood in the queue to pay their final respect. Many Tollywood celebs like Rana Daggubati, Chiranjeevi, Balakrishna and others took a flight from Hyderabad to Bengaluru to attend Puneeth's funeral.

Kiccha Sudeep, a close friends of the actor penned an emotional after attending the last rites. "It's all over now. This will take days for us to get to normal. It's not just the loss, it's the sudden shock that the industry and people need to get out of. This day witnessed another beautiful chapter come to an end. As I was seated there at the funeral, was wondering what should be going through his kids. What should be going through all the elders there. Mind gets zoned out with these thoughts. He was always a loved one and a blessed one. This morning as he was finally put to rest alongside his parents, I left the place with this thought about him, "Puneeth was born royally, grew royally, lived royally and left royally"," Sudeep wrote in his long note as he bid farewell to Puneeth Rajkumar.