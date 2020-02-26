Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi director accused of ‘back stabbing’ by prominent writer; Read on

Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalaivi director AL Vijay has been caught up in a controversy after a Kollywood writed alleged him of back stabbing.

As Thalaivi team is getting appreciated for the latest look of from the film as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, a new controversy has now been sparked by popular writer Ajayan Bala. The writer took to his Facebook space and alleged that he was back stabbed by the film’s director AL Vijay. He claimed that the director has not given him credits for his works. Interestingly, hours after he posted it on Facebook, the writer deleted the post. Media reports suggest that AL Vijay got in touch with Ajayan Bala and sorted the issue out.

In the Facebook post, Ajayan wrote, “Even though I have faced betrayal in cinema many times, I'm not able to come to terms with the insult that has been heaped on me through the film Thalaivi. The team won their case in court with the help of a novel that I had written following painstaking research for six months, but have now removed my name from the credits entirely. The reason: I requested them to remove certain scenes that were included for commercial reasons, but were untrue and demeaning to the leaders. I allowed various losses and betrayals from director Vijay for the sake of our 10-year-long friendship. But I'm not able to accept this time. This backstabbing is the result of the one-and-a-half years I spent on the film, from research to script discussions.”

Ajayan Bala is a well-known writer in the Kollywood film industry. He was a part of films like Manithan, Chennaiyil Oru Naal and Nethraa. The duo had worked together on films like Lakshmi and Diya. Thalaivi is a biopic of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa, in which Kangana Ranaut is playing the lead role. Aravind Swami plays the role of the late Chief Minister MG Ramachandran aka MGR, which Poorna will be seen as Sasikala, Jaya’s close aide.

Credits :Facebook

