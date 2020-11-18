Kangana Ranaut starrer Thalavi's director on the film's release: People would want to see it in theatres

Kangana Ranaut will play the role of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa in Thalaivi. Read on to know more.

Thalaivi is among the most-awaited and anticipated movies for reasons that are quite obvious. The biopic will witness stepping into the shoes of late Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa. Now, the latest reports suggest that the movie’s director, AL Vijay, has begun its final schedule in Hyderabad. For the unversed, the actress has already completed her part in the magnum opus. The post-production process is happening in full swing and the shooting will be wrapped up in a few weeks.

Meanwhile, AL Vijay has recently opened up on his views regarding Thalaivi’s release. Given the COVID-19 pandemic, the first question that strikes anyone’s minds in connection with any movie is whether the makers will release it in the theatres or in an OTT platform. Ask Vijay about it, the director says that the producer will be the right person to answer this query. He further adds that his job is to get the movie done and deliver the final product.

Ask him his personal opinion, Vijay has stated that he would love to see the Kangana Ranaut starrer in the theatres. He calls the movie a magnum opus and a large-scale production that will lend itself to what is called a beautiful theatrical experience. He further adds that people would love to see Amma (Jayalalithaa) in the theatres. According to various media reports, the actress gained 17 kilos for the movie and later had to shed 15 kilos again for a song.

