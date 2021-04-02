Kangana Ranaut thanks Samantha Akkineni and calls her an epitome of woman empowerment; Take a look

Samantha Akkineni releases the much-awaited first song, Chali Chali from Kangana Ranaut's film Thalaivi.

Telugu-Tamil actress Samantha Akkineni released the much-awaited first song, Chali Chali from starrer Thalaivi. The song from the much-anticipated film showcases J Jayalalithaa’s golden era as an actress. Sharing the song on Twitter in all three languages, Sam wrote, "Amma's unmatched grace and her stunning screen presence is known to all. Witness her fanfare from Cinema to CM. #ChaliChali #MazhaiMazhai #IlaaIlaa out!." Soon after the song was out, Kangana thanked Samantha Akkineni for the support.

The Queen actress replied, "Thank you my dear @Samanthaprabhu2 for being so gracious... You are the epitome of woman empowerment, we need to empower each other and that’s real feminism. Thank you." To this Sam was quick to reply and commented 'queen'. Well, it is great to see how the actors from both industries are bonding and being supportive of each other's work.

Thank you my dear @Samanthaprabhu2 for being so gracious... You are epitome of woman empowerment, we need to empower each other and that’s real feminism. Thank you https://t.co/PNw1ovY58G — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) April 2, 2021

Thalaivi, one of the much-awaited films is directed by AL Vijay and is written by Baahubali writer KV Vijayendra Prasad.

Thalaivi is all set to hit big screens in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu on 23rd April! The much-anticipated film also features Arvind Swami, Prakash Raj, Madhoo, and Bhagyashree in key roles.

