Kangana Ranaut thanks Thalaivi director AL Vijay for acknowledging her dedication

Taking to her Twitter space, Kangana Ranaut thanked AL Vijay for acknowledging her hard work and dedication.

We all know that the shooting of Thalaivi has resumed after the lockdown. Talking about the shooting and the protocols for pandemic, AL Vijay said during an interview with The Times Of India that , who is playing as the late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in the film, has shown a great dedication for the role. He said that Kangana lost 15 kg for one song and her body transformation for the film was laudable.

He was quoted as saying by the English daily, “Everyone knows how good Kangana is as an actress. Her screen presence, performance and dialogue delivery as Jayalalithaa was amazing. To look like Amma, she took a lot of effort; she put on 17 kilos and had to reduce 15 kilos for a song.” Sharing the quote, Kangana thanked the director for acknowledging a female actor’s dedication and hard work and said that he is one of the best directors she has seen.

See her Tweet here:

Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance,dedication and efforts.... you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts.... wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being https://t.co/pSpAMxEGr3 — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) November 16, 2020

She wrote, “Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance, dedication and efforts.... you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts.... wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being”. Directed by AL Vijay, Thalaivi is a biopic of Jayalalithaa. It has Aravind Swami playing as the actor and late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MG Ramachandran.

