Kangana Ranaut's case against BMC gets adjourned; Court asks Sanjay Raut's lawyer to file reply by tomorrow

The news reports state how Kangana Ranaut's lawyer had requested the court to add Sanjay Raut and ward officer Bhagyawant Lote to be made respondents in the legal case.
17234 reads Mumbai
As per a news report by Republic TV, actress Kangana Ranaut's legal case against the BMC has got adjourned till tomorrow. The news report further goes on to add that the court wants Shiv Sena's spokesperson Sanjay Raut's lawyer to file his reply by tomorrow. The news reports state how Kangana Ranaut's lawyer had requested the court to add Sanjay Raut and ward officer Bhagyawant Lote to be made respondents in the legal case against the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the demolition drive they undertook at the Queen actor's Mumbai office.

The news reports further mentions that now the court has allowed for Sanjay Raut's name to be added in the case as a party. The news reports add that the officer who passed the demolition order was Bhagyawant Lote and his name has also been added as a respondent in the case, states the news report by Republic TV. Furthermore, the news report by ANI states that Bombay High Court has allowed the officer's name who passed demolition order and Sanjay Raut to be added as respondents in the legal case filed by the actress. The news report states that the hearing by the court is adjourned until tomorrow which is September 23.

The news reports also state actress Kangana Ranaut has refuted claims of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation that she constructed an illegal structure at her property in Pali Hill in Mumbai. The demolition took place reportedly on September 9.

Credits :republic tv

