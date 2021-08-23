Kangana Ranaut's Thalaivii to Vijay Sethupathi's Laabam: 4 Tamil films eyeing Vinayagar Chathurthi release

With the Tamil Nadu government easing the restrictions imposed during the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, a lot of filmmakers are rushing to release their films on the big screens. Cinema theatres are to reopen from August 23, and ahead of it, the makers of starrer Thalaivii have finally announced the film's release date.

Jayalalithaa biopic Thalaivii is releasing on September 10, 2021, which is during Vinayagar Chathurthi. Kangana Ranaut, who is playing the titular role in this multilingual film wrote, "The story of this iconic personality deserves to be witnessed only on the BIG SCREEN! Pave the way, for #Thalaivii as she is all set to make a superstar entry into the world of cinema, yet again, a place where she has always belonged! Thalaivii IN CINEMAS near you on 10th September! #ThalaiviiOnTheBigScreen #ThalaiviiInTheatres."

Meanwhile, many more Tamil films are expected to release on the Vinayagar Chathurthi Weekend. While a handful of Tamil films were earlier released direct on TV/OTT, now some big movies like Vijay Sethupathi Laabam, Sivakumarin Sabadham are eyeing a theatrical release on the Vinayagar Chathurthi weekend.

Laabam is a political thriller and is the last directorial film of late director SP Jananathan. Shruti Haasan plays the female lead role.

Hiphop Tamizh's Sivakumarin Sabadham: The film is written and directed by Aadhi of Hiphop Tamizha. It is his second film as a director. Aadhi also features as the lead alongside Madhuri Jain.

Vijay Anthony's Kodiyil Oruvan: Directed by Ananda Krishnan, Kodiyil Oruvan starring Vijay Antony, Aathmika in a lead role is expected to release in the Vinayagar Chathurthi weekend.

