Kanguva glimpse: Suriya looks unrecognizable as mighty warrior in this epic fantasy film

Suriya, the National award-winning actor is going through the best phase of his acting career so far, with some highly promising projects in his kitty. The 'Nadippin Nayagan' of Tamil cinema is celebrating his 48th birthday today (July 23, Sunday). As expected, Suriya kickstarted his birthday celebration by revealing the highly anticipated Kanguva glimpse video on social media, to the much excitement of his fans and cine-goers. The first glimpse of Kanguva, which marks the actor's first collaboration with hitmaker Siva, is now winning the internet.

Suriya stuns viewers as a mighty warrior in Kanguva glimpse

The highly promising Kanguva glimpse video introduces the project's leading man, Suriya, as a mighty, ruthless warrior who is on a mission. As always, the versatile actor has left both his fans and Tamil cinema audiences astonished with his amazing transformation for the film, which clearly features him in a never-seen-before avatar. From the 2.22 minutes long Kanguva glimpse, it is evident that director Siva and his team are set to present a unique, larger-than-life epic fantasy film, which is rooted in the Tamil culture, for global audiences.

As the recently released posters suggested, Suriya simply looks unrecognizable as a powerful warrior who is from a different timeline. The actor is seen sporting a long, braided hairdo, with massive tiger nail neckpieces, junky silver accessories, rustic costumes, and lots of body tattoos, for his role in the film. The biggest highlights of the the glimpse video are undoubtedly Devi Sri Prasad's brilliant Kanguva theme song, stunning visuals, and superior VFX, which ensure that SIva's film is going to be a complete visual treat.

Watch Kanguva glimpse below:

ALSO READ: Kanguva: What do the scars on Suriya's body in the pre-look poster decode about his warrior role?