Kanguva second single: Suriya and Disha Patani are too hot to handle with their sizzling chemistry in party banger song Yolo

Kanguva starring Suriya is all set to make its way to the theaters on November 14, 2024. Now, the makers of the movie has unveiled the second single from the movie called Yolo, featuring Disha Patani from the movie too.

The musical track is composed by Devi Sri Prasad who has crooned for the song along with Lavita Lobo. The song also features an extended look at Suriya’s modern look from the film!

Check out the song Yolo from Suriya starrer Kanguva: