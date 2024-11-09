Kanguva star Suriya reminisces on how wife Jyotika was paid 3x more salary than him in Kaakha Kaakha; says ‘I realized where I was in life…’

Ahead of Suriya's much-awaited movie Kanguva's release on November 14, 2024, he was roped in for an interview with Mashable India where he shared an interesting detail about his blockbuster film Kaakha Kaakha.

In the interview, Suriya revealed that back in the day, his now-wife Jyotika had gotten 3x times the salary than what he had received. The actor said, “Kaakha Kaakha, her salary was multiplied by 3. I was happy for her, and I realized where I was in life.”

“When somebody like her was ready to walk this journey of life, she was ready to be part of my life, and her parents were ready. I was realizing what am I earning, what is she earning, and when I would pull myself,” the actor added.

For the uninitiated, Kaakha Kaakha is a 2003 Tamil-language action thriller movie starring Suriya and Jyotika in the lead roles. The film directed by Gautham Vasudev Menon told the tale of Anbuselvan, an IPS officer who has a stone-hearted demeanor working as the ACP in Chennai.

In his valiant efforts to serve and protect, he takes on the task of ending organized crimes, which causes a dark adversary to face him. Along the same lines, he also falls in love with a strong-headed schoolteacher, which leads up the rest of the story. The movie also had actors like Jeevan, Daniel Balaji, Devadarshini, Yog Japee, and many more in key roles.

Furthermore, the film was also remade in multiple languages, which includes the Telugu version of Gharshana starring Venkatesh Daggubati and the Bollywood remake Force with John Abraham.

Moving ahead, Suriya is all set to be seen in the fantasy action movie Kanguva, directed by Siva soon. The movie marks the Tamil debut of actors Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who are also playing lead roles.

