Kanguva: Suriya starrer's first glimpse review out ahead of release; Bobby Deol called 'Vera level antagonist'

Suriya's much-awaited film Kanguva is said to be one of the grand releases of 2024. The film is now in full swing with its post-production work.

Recently, the makers shared new pictures from the ongoing dubbing session featuring Suriya along with director Siva and others. Now, in the recent development, it has been reportedly said that some glimpses have been showcased to some prominent film critics and trade analysts.

A glimpse of Suriya’s Kanguva

On February 21, film trade analyst Ramesh Bala took to his X platform and shared his thoughts about the special screening. He wrote “Watched few glimpses of Actor @Suriya_offl's #Kanguva at @StudioGreen2 's new office in Mumbai.. MIND-BLOWING VISUALS! Actor @Suriya_offl- What a Transformation.. Ferocious.. His Pan-India Blockbuster loading..Saw @thedeol look too.. Vera level antagonist..@directorsiva will be celebrated as one of Top Most directors in India for vision.. DOP @vetrivisuals and Late Art Director #Milan Producer @kegvraja has made sure a Gigantic Biggie on scale.. Huge promotions loading Wait till 2nd half of 2024!.” If this turns out to be accurate, then 2024 will definitely be a massive milestone for the Tamil film industry.

Dubbing sessions of Kanguva

On February 21, Studio Green took to their official X account and shared pictures from their studio featuring Suriya in his dubbing session. The makers wrote, “His presence set our screens on fire, and now his voice will rule us all Dubbing begins for our #Kanguva at the newly commenced, world class post-production studio @AadnahArtsOffl (fire emoji).”

More about Kanguva

Kanguva is an upcoming Tamil language action fantasy drama, written and directed by Siva and bankrolled by K.E. Gnanavel Raja, V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy, and Pramod Uppalapati under the Studio Green and UV Creations banners. The film features a stellar star cast that includes Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, and KS Ravikumar, along with Bollywood stars Bobby Deol and Disha Patani, who are making their Tamil debuts with this movie.

Suriya’s upcoming films

Suriya will next be seen in a film titled Vaadivaasal, directed by Vetrimaaran. GV Prakash has been roped in to compose the music for the film along with Andrea Jeremiah and Ameer Sultan expected to play crucial roles. Suriya will also be seen in Sudha Kongara’s next project, which is tentatively titled Suriya43.

