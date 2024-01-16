Kanguva: Suriya’s new avatar in film adds modern touch to period drama

Suriya’s upcoming film, Kanguva, which is helmed by Siva, is undeniably one of the most anticipated films of 2024. The film, touted to be a period action drama, is expected to gain a pan-Indian audience and is speculated to release in the summer.

The makers of the film had already revealed the film’s first look in November. The poster, which showed Suriya in a menacing avatar, quickly went viral on social media. In the latest update, the makers of the film have turned to social media to share the film’s second look. The poster features the Jai Bhim actor in two different looks, one similar to the one in the first look poster, and the second in a more modern look.

The makers shared the poster on their official X with the caption: “A destiny stronger than time; The past, present and future; All echo one name #Kanguva”

Makers of Suriya starrer Kanguva drop new poster

What we know about Kanguva so far

Kanguva marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Siva, and is expected to feature the actor in six roles. The film marks the Tamil cinema debut of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol, and has a star-studded cast including Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar and many more in prominent roles.

In an earlier interview, Madhan Karky, who wrote the film’s dialogues mentioned that breaking free from a conventional period film, Kanguva is actually an alternative period action drama film. Additionally, the makers had revealed a glimpse of the film in July, 2023, which received widespread acclaim from fans and critics.

Advertisement

The film has been bankrolled by Studio Green, in tandem with UV Creations, while National Award Winner Devi Sri Prasad composes the music for the film. Vetri Palanisamy cranks the film’s camera, and Nishadh Yusuf takes care of its editing department. It is understood that the film will be released in 10 languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Suriya on the work front

After Kanguva, Suriya will be joining hands with Vetrimaaran for an upcoming project titled Vaadivaasal. It is understood that the film is set against the backdrop of Jallikkattu. Additionally, he is also reuniting with Soorarai Pottru helmer Sudha Kongara for a film titled Purananooru. The makers have revealed that Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya Nazim, and Vijay Varma will be essaying prominent roles in the film. GV Prakash will be composing the film’s music while Jomon T John will take care of its cinematography.

ALSO READ: Kanguva: Writer Madhan Karky spills beans about the world in Suriya’s upcoming film with Siva