Kanguva: Suriya’s stern and menacing new look from the film REVEALED on Diwali, fans react

Kanguva also known as Kanguva: A Mighty Valiant Saga, the next pan-Indian film from Tamil industry is gearing up for its grand thearical release in the summer of 2024. Now, the makers of the film have shared Suriya's new look from the film, wishing everyone a happy Diwali.

Dropping the new look on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, actor Suriya wrote, “Dear all wish you a Happy happy Deepavali #Kanguva.” In the poster the actor, in his Kanguva avatar, holds a torchlight with a stern look on his face. The background is filled with people from the character’s clan, forming an arch-like shape for the actor to embrace leadership.

See the new Diwali poster from Kanguva

The makers of Kanguva had earlier dropped a glimpse from the film which featured the actor in a warrior look, having an eccentric smile and stern demeanor in his outfit. The film is likely to feature the actor in six roles with actors Disha Patani and Bobby Deol marking their debut inTamil cinema with the film.

The film also has an ensemble cast of Natarajan Subramaniam, Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, Kovai Sarala, Anandaraj, Ravi Raghavendra, K. S. Ravikumar and many more in leading roles.

Devi Sri Prasad has composed the music for the film while acclaimed cinematographer Vetri Palanisamy is handling the camera and Nishadh Yusuf editing the film. The film is said to be made on a whopping budget, making it one of the most expensive films in India to date.

Suriya’s professional lineups

Suriya, one of the leading actors in Tamil cinema, has been busy with Kanguva throughout the year. The actor’s last film as a lead, Pandiraj-directed Etharkkum Thunindhavan, was released in the year 2022.

Thereafter, Suriya was seen in the Kamal Haasan film Vikram playing a crucial cameo role which confirmed his space in the Lokesh Cinematic Universe (LCU).

The actor will also be seen in the upcoming Sudha Kongara film, marking the duo’s return to a film after Soorarai Pottru. The film is also set to have Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Verma and Nazriya Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Besides these, Suriya would also play a crucial cameo in the Soorarai Pottru remake in Hindi, with Akshay Kumar in the leading role.

