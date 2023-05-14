Kanguva trio Suriya, director Siva, and Vetri pose in one perfect frame; PIC from sets goes viral

Suriya's next titled Kanguva with director Siva is one of the highly anticipated pan-Indian films. Every single scoop about the film catches a huge buzz on social media, leaving fans super excited. After Suriya's gym pic took the internet by storm, a new pic of the Kanguva trio has been released and it's going viral.

The makers of the film took to Twitter and shared a picture of Siva, Suriya, and cinematographer Vetri from the set in Kodaikanal. The pic is captioned, The 'Captain' Of the 'Warrior's. The pic shows the trio posing for the photo with a smile. According to reports, the pic is from the sets of Kodianial, where they recently shot an important schedule. The director also revealed 50% of the film's shoot is wrapped up.

Check out Kanguva's viral trio pic here:



Kanguva updates

On Thursday, a pic of Suriya bulked up and a massive transformation from the gym for Kanguva also went viral on social media. Netizens were bowled by his dedication to do justice to the role of the warrior in the film.

Another interesting update about Kanguva is the South Indian digital rights for the Siva directorial have been sold for a whopping sum of Rs 80 crore to Amazon Prime Videos. In a recent interview with Galatta, the producer of the film Gnanavelraja also revealed that the teaser will be out in June. He added, "I know fans will be frustrated that we haven’t shared the look of Suriya yet. But when we reveal it finally, it will be a hit. Currently, we have five big stars of different film industries dubbing for the film, that’s why it is getting delayed."



About Kanguva

Bollywood actress Disha Patani is the female lead of the film. The film features a stellar star cast including Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra, and others. The movie, which is being made as the most expensive project in Suriya’s career, will be simultaneously released in 10 languages. Devi Sri Prasad is the music composer of the film.