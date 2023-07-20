Kanguva: What do the scars on Suriya's body in the pre-look poster decode about his warrior role?

Suriya's next Kanguva is a highly anticipated pan-Indian film. Today, the makers announced a big update and fans can't keep calm. It has been revealed that the first glimpse will be released on the actor's birthday, July 23. While this news has left fans super excited, makers also shared a new poster of the film.

The makers of Suriya starrer Kanguva teased the actor's look in the film, ahead of the first glimpse on July 23. The teaser poster has caught major attention among movie buffs. It shows Suriya in a warrior role with tribal tattoos and amulets made of bones. He also wielded a sword in his hand and sported long locks. "The man, the wild, the story" was written on it.

The makers wrote in the caption that every scar has a story. And now a few eagled fans were quick enough to search for theories behind the poster. As per Twitteriate, the scar or tattoos on his body depicts the number of kills he did as a warrior. The poster has impressed audiences big time, the detailing and VFX have stood as per expectations and the glimpse is expected to be no less.



About Kanguva

The movie, which is touted to be an out-and-out period action drama, reportedly features Suriya in a double role, as a warrior from a different timeline, and a modern man. Popular Bollywood actress Disha Patani is making her Tamil debut with the film, which features a stellar star cast including Kovai Sarala, Yogi Babu, Anand Raj, Redin Kingsley, Ravi Raghavendra, and others in supporting roles. Kangavu is being bankrolled by Studio Green Films and UV Creations. The film which will be released in 2D and 3D versions is being shot by Vetri Palaniswamy and Devi Sri Prasad is handling the music department.

Kanguva will be released in 10 languages including Indian languages. The film is slated to hit theatres in early 2024.

