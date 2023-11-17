Kanguva: Writer Madhan Karky spills beans about the world in Suriya’s upcoming film with Siva

Suriya’s upcoming film Kanguva, which is helmed by Siva, is one of the most anticipated forthcoming period action drama films. The film is expected to be a pan-Indian film and is gearing up for a grand theatrical release in Summer 2024.

The makers of the film had recently shared Suriya’s look in the film via social media. The picture quickly went viral, with fans even taking to social media to showcase their excitement. In the latest update, Madhan Karky, the film’s dialogue writer, opened up about the world the filmmakers built. He also talked about Suriya’s performance in the film.

Kanguva is an alternative period action film

Talking in the interview, the dialogue writer revealed that Kanguva does not have a historical background but is instead an alternative period set up. He added that there were several clans in the period they conceived, and the makers’ task involved creating their culture, lifestyle, food, funerals, and even God from scratch.

“Siva gave me the beautiful opportunity to create a different world, and I enjoyed creating the languages and the dialects spoken there,” said the writer. He also added that he had seen certain portions of the visuals and that each progressive sequence was better than the previous one.

Madhan Karky also spoke about Suriya’s performance in the film, saying he has done an extraordinary job. He added that the Jai Bhim actor has performed the dialogues and the dialects flawlessly and is guaranteed to be a new experience for the audience. He concluded by saying that Suriya has also put in a lot of effort for the role.

More about Kanguva

Kanguva marks the first collaboration between Suriya and Siva. The film is touted to be a period-action drama film and is said to feature the Soorarai Pottru actor in six roles. The film also marks the Tamil debut of Disha Patani and Bobby Deol and features Jagapathi Babu, Yogi Babu, Redin Kingsley, KS Ravikumar, and more in prominent roles.

The film's makers released a glimpse of the film in July, which has received widespread acclaim from fans. The music for the film has been composed by Devi Sri Prasad, while the camera has been cranked by Vetri Palanisamy. The film has been bankrolled by Studio Green in collaboration with UV Creations. It is also understood that the film will be released in 10 languages, including Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, and English.

Suriya on the work front

After Kanguva, Suriya will be seen in Vetrimaaran’s next project, Vaadivaasal. The film is set in the backdrop of Jallikkattu. He will also be reprising his role as Rolex in an upcoming standalone film of the character, helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The character of Rolex is also quite prominent in other films in the LCU.

