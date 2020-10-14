Kani Kusruti post winning Best Actress Award: We still need to adhere to a certain set of 'beauty standards'

After winning the 'Best Actress' award, Kani Kusruti in an interview revealed that how the industry still needs to get over their certain set beauty standards.

Kani Kusruti earned best actress award at the Kerala State Film Awards for her incredible performance in the film, Biriyani. The Malayalam film which is directed by Sajin Babu, portrays the problems faced by two young Muslim women in Thiruvananthapuram, the state capital of Kerala. Kani Kusruti is proud of playing the role as Khadeeja in the film and is currently over the moon. After winning the 'Best Actress' award, the actress in an interview revealed that how the industry still needs to get over their certain set beauty standards.

Speaking to TOI, Kani Kusruti said, "even now the word ‘nadi’ is frowned upon and to be a heroine in the industry, we still need to adhere to a certain set of ‘beauty standards’. Many have told me that I would have excelled if I were a bit fairer and my nose longer." She further stated that how people like her are not even considered for an audition but she has managed to be a part of the privileged lot. She thinks to be in a better place than many.

"There is a huge gap in the representation of talents in the industry. I wish together we can work for a new culture where there are equal opportunities to all the actors without any kind of divide," Kani Kusruti said during the same interview as she gave her opinion on the importance of breaking the beauty standards in the industry.

Here is the complete Kerala State Film Awards 2019 winners list:

Best Actor - Suaj Vejaramood

Best Actress – Kani Kusruthi

Best Film – Vasanthi

Second Best Film – Kenchira

Best Director - Lijo Jose Pellisery (Jallikattu)

Best Character Actor – Fahadh Faasil

Best Character Actress – Swasika (Vasanthi)

Acting: Nivin Pauly (Moothon), Anna Ben (Helen), Priyamvadha Krishna (Thottapan)

Best Music Director – Sushin Shyam (Kumbalangi Nights)

Music Director for BGM – Ajmal Hassbulla (Vrithakrithiyulla Chathuram)

Best Singer (Male) – Najeem Arshad (Kettiyolaan Ente Malakha)

Best Singer (Female) – Madhushree Narayanan (Kolambi)

Best Cinematography – Prathap V Nair (Kenchira)

Best Editor- Kiran Das (Ishq)

Best Sound Mixing – Kannan Ganapathy (Jallikattu)

Best Sound Design – Shrisankar Gopinath, Vishnu Govind (Unda, Ishq)

Best sync sound – Harikumar Madhavan Nair (Nani)

Best Children's Movie – Nani

Best Male Dubbing Artist – Vineeth (Lucifer, Marakkar)

Best Choreography - Brinda, Prasanna Sujith (Marakkar)

Best Make up – Ranjith Ambady (Helen)

Best Art director – Jyothish Sankar (Kumbalangi Nights, Android Kunjappan)

Best Costume Designer – Ashokan Alapuzha (Kenhira)

Music: V Dakshinamoorthy

Jury Mention - Actor - Nivin Pauly for Moothon, Anna Ben for Helen, Priyamvada Krishnan for Thottappan.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Times Of India

Share your comment ×