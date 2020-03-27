Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya actor Sehuraman’s demise: Santhanam, Sathish and Khushbu Sundar offer condolences

Following the sudden demise of Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya actor and doctor Sethuraman, celebrities including Santhanam, Sathish, Khushbu Sundar, Aishwarya Rajessh took to their Twitter spaces and offered their condolences.

Following the sudden and unfortunate demise of Dr Sethuraman, who played the lead role in Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, his co star from the movie, Santharam took to Twitter and expressed his shock while offering his condolences. Taking to Twitter, he wrote, “Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace.” In the 2013 film Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Sethuraman played Santhanam’s sidekick, and the film went on to become one of the successful movies of the year.

Actors Khushbu, Aishwarya Rajesh and Sathish were the celebrities who offered their condolences. Sathish took to his Twitter space and offered his condolences. He wrote, “Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP”. A dermatologist by profession, Dr Sethuraman was practicing full-time at his popular Chennai-based skincare and cosmetology facility Zi Clinic. After Kanna Laddu Thinna Aasaiya, Sethuraman played key roles in three more Tamil films, namely Vaaliba Raja (2016), Sakka Podu Podu Raja (2017), and 50/50 (2019).

He is my dermatologist..he called 2 days back to know if everything was ok..ever so smiling,soft spoken,very good doctor..more so a wonderful human being..his world revolved around his daughter..she would be with him at the clinic. Poor his wife..so young n unassuming. #RIPSethu — KhushbuSundar (@khushsundar) March 26, 2020

shocked ... gone too soon .. such a nice person ... RIP #sethuram @iamsethuraman pic.twitter.com/dlA8lQooAM — aishwarya rajessh (@aishu_dil) March 26, 2020

Totally shocked and depressed on the demise of my dear friend Dr.Sethu.. May his soul rest in peace pic.twitter.com/TuRnUxLleA — Santhanam (@iamsanthanam) March 26, 2020

Sad news. Actor and Doctor Sedhuraman passed away few hours ago due to cardiac arrest. My condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/SIlkfQ1qm2 — Sathish (@actorsathish) March 26, 2020

Sethuraman was a friend of actor Santhanam, due to which his Kollywood entry ultimately happened. Sethuraman is survived by his wife and a child. His sudden demise took Kollywood fans by a shock and social media is flooded with condolence messages as movie buffs expressed their shock on various platforms. Though the actor’s roles in his movies were minor, he will be remembered forever by us for he has delivered laudable performances in all of his movies.

Credits :Twitter

