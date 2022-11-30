Kannada actor Abhishek Ambareesh to get engaged to model Aviva Bidapa next month: Reports

Kannada Actor Ambareesh's son actor Abhishek is currently in the headlines for his engagement rumours. According to the latest reports, the actor is all set to get engaged next month with model Aviva Bidapa. It is said that the engagement ceremony will be an intimate affair with close family and friends in Bengaluru. However, there's no official confirmation yet.

Several reports suggest that Abhishek and Aviva have been in a relationship for four years and are planning to take it to the next level. The engagement ceremony is likely to take place on December 11.