Kannada actor Abhishek Ambareesh to get engaged to model Aviva Bidapa next month: Reports
Kannada Actor Ambareesh's son actor Abhishek is currently in the headlines for his engagement rumours. According to the latest reports, the actor is all set to get engaged next month with model Aviva Bidapa. It is said that the engagement ceremony will be an intimate affair with close family and friends in Bengaluru. However, there's no official confirmation yet.
Several reports suggest that Abhishek and Aviva have been in a relationship for four years and are planning to take it to the next level. The engagement ceremony is likely to take place on December 11.
Son of Kannada actor couple Ambareesh and Sumalatha, Abhishek Ambareesh debuted with the film ‘Amar’ a couple of years ago. It turned out to be the perfect launchpad for the actor. Aviva is the only daughter of ace fashion designers Prasad Bidappa and Judith Bidappa. She also has a brother, Adam Bidappa.
Abhishek Ambareesh's upcoming films
Abhishek Ambareesh is an actor who works in Kannada cinema. The son of actors Ambareesh and Sumalatha. His first film in a lead role is Amar under Nagashekar's direction. Abhishek's father Ambareesh died of cardiac arrest in Vikram hospital in Bengaluru on November 24, 2018.
Abishek teamed up with director S. Mahesh for his next. Tentatively titled AA04, the upcoming film will see Abishek Ambareesh don the avatar of a unique warrior. KGF fame Ravi Basrur is the music composer. He also has Pailwaan director S Krishna’s upcoming film, Kaali. It is a romantic period drama set in the 1990s in the backdrop of the Cauvery riots and is produced under the RRR Motion Pictures banner.