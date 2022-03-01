Kannada actor Amulya & husband R Jagadish blessed with twin baby boys

Kannada actress Amulya and her husband R Jagadish welcomed twins today. The couple were blessed with two boys today, on the auspicious day of Maha Shivaratri. The actress' husband announced the happy news on social media and also mentioned that she and babies are healthy.

Amulya's husband R Jagadish took to his Instagram handle and shared a pic from their maternity photoshoot to announce the big news to fans and followers. He wrote, "Blessed with twin babies , both the boys and mother doing absolutely fine , heartiest thanks for all the love , good wishes showered on us throughout this journey @nimmaamulya.”

Congratulatory messages are pouring in for the couple from the Sandalwood fraternity and fans.

A few months ago, the couple hosted a baby shower and it was a star-studded event as many celebs took part in their celebrations. Upendra, Priyanka, Ganesh, Shilpa, Prem, Jyothi, Krishna and Milana Nagaraj, and, Malavika Avinash attended the baby shower. Amulya also shared pics from her baby shower on Instagram with the caption, "Love , love and love was the only vibe I felt ... #myfavoritefamily #myindustry."

Nimma Amulya made her debut as a lead actress came in the 2007 film Cheluvina Chittara opposite Ganesh which was successful at the box office. In 2013, she received critical acclaim hit film Shravani Subramanya opposite Ganesh, followed by Golden Queen, which made her win first Filmfare Award. She was last seen in the movie Mugulu Nage in a cameo role.

Amulya got married to Jagdish in 2017. Post marriage, Amulya quit acting.

