Kannada actor and director Tapori Satya passes away at 43

Kannada actor and director Tapori Satya passed away on Monday at the age of 43. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment for kidney failure at a private hospital. He is reportedly survived by his mother, wife, and three daughters.

Tapori Satya, who was the only breadwinner of the family, left a huge grief. Speaking to a television news channel, Satya’s mother Rukamma said, “Satya was in the hospital for a week in ICU. He was always dedicated to films. Satya promised that he would look after me and my family, his demise has left us in a state of shock."

Satya's mortal remains will be kept for public viewing at his residence in Banashankari. The last rites are expected to take place today.

Tapori Satya played the role of antagonist in Nanda Love Nanditha starring Yogesh and Nanditha. The film, which was released in 2008, became a hit at the box office. He also directed a movie titled Mela and was gearing up for his next directorial. According to reports, he had started to work on his next directorial movie and had begun the process of auditions.

