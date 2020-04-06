Kannada actor Bullet Prakash is under critical condition; Hospitalised after suffering from a liver infection

Bullet Prakash's son, according to Kannada media, is confident that his father is recovering and requested his fans not to worry.

Known for portraying comic roles, Bullet Prakash, who has appeared in over 325 films, has been admitted to a hospital in Bangalore. According to media reports, the actor and comedian is currently under critical condition and has been kept on the ventilator. Reportedly, he has lost more than 30 kgs in the last five months and this has affected his health, resulting in a liver infection and gastric issues as well. he was admitted to hospital yesterday and after doctors saw no sign of improvement, he was kept on the ventilator.

Bullet Prakash's son, according to Kannada media has shown confidence of his father recovering and requested his fans not to worry. The doctors are on their duty and the actor is seen in the recovery stage. To unreversed, he earned the nickname 'Bullet', because he rides bullet motorbike. In 2015, Prakash joined the Bharatiya Janata Party. He has appeared in films such as Mast Maja Maadi (2008), Aithalakkadi (2010), Mallikarjuna (2011) and Aryan (2014) among many. He had also participated in Bigg Boss Kannada season 2.

He has shared screen space with Kannada cinema's biggies like Puneeth Rajkumar, Darshan, Shivarajkumar, Upendra, Sudeep.

Meanwhile, fans and well-wishers of the actor have been tweeting for his speedy recovery!

