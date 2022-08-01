Kannada actor Chandan Kumar attacked on Shrimati Srinivas Telugu serial sets; Video goes viral

Actor Chandana Kumar is known for acting in Kannada and Telugu Television industry. The actor was shooting for his Telugu serial Shrimati Srinivas in Hyderabad and got attacked by his team. Chandan was slapped and assaulted by his crew members of the serial. A video of the incident has surfaced on social media and is going viral.

Reportedly, first Chandan said something to the cameraman and he attacked and slapped him. It is said that the technicians turned against Chandan for that reason. Even after Chandan apologized, no one there was relieved.

Chandan reacted to the attack video, which has now gone viral on social media and said, said, 'This is a minor incident. Before this incident happened, I was a little tense. Because my mother had a heart problem. I admitted her to a hospital in Bangalore. At that time I came to Hyderabad for shooting. But there was no proper shooting here. The headache was different. So, I went to sleep after telling the people on the set. The assistant director is a bit shy. Karita came every ten minutes. I kept saying 'come..' But he said loudly, 'Five minutes or 30 minutes..' I heard that..' I just pushed him a little and he told the director that I hit him."

The video shows everyone on the set gathered around Chandan as he tried to remain calm. He is also seen suddenly attacked by someone from the team and also apologizing. Someone from the crew is also heard saying 'you are thinking you are a big star or what.'

