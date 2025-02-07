Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya invites Pushpa co-stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to his marriage; see PICS

Kannada actor Daali Dhananjaya, known for his role as Jaali Reddy in the Pushpa film series, has invited his co-stars Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna to his wedding.

In a series of images shared by the actor on his social media handle, Dhananjaya was seen posing individually with Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna as he invited them to his wedding.

Moreover, the actor has also invited director Sukumar and the producer of the Pushpa film series to his wedding, posing with them in pictures.

The Kannada actor Dhananjaya, also known as Daali, has played many leading roles in Kannada cinema after making his debut in 2013 with the satirical movie Director's Special.

After years in the industry, the actor finally made his debut in a direct Telugu movie with the 2021 film Pushpa: The Rise, playing the role of Jaali Reddy alongside Allu Arjun’s Pushparaju.

Talking about the film series, the Allu Arjun-starrer franchise recently hit the big screens with its second installment, titled Pushpa 2: The Rule. The movie, originally released on December 5, 2024, later entered the OTT streaming space and became available for watching on Netflix from January 30, 2025.

The sequel focuses more on the life of Pushparaju and his reign as the leader of his smuggling syndicate. With new challenges and old foes creating obstacles in his life, the movie explores how Pushparaju triumphs over everything that happens in his personal life.

With Allu Arjun in the lead, the movie also features Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Rao Ramesh, Sunil, and many more reprising their roles. Furthermore, as the second installment ended on a cliffhanger, the franchise is set to continue with a third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Rampage.

The third installment of the film series will likely be made after Sukumar wraps up his project with Ram Charan.