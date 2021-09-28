Kannada actor Darling Krishna pairs up with Nishvika Naidu & Megha Shetty for rom com movie; Titled Dil Pasand

Kannada actor Darling Krishna of Love Mocktail fame will be pairing up with two leading ladies in his next film. The actor will be romancing Nishvika Naidu and Megha Shetty in his upcoming film. The makers of the film took to social media and announced the title of the much-awaited film. The film has been titled 'Dil Pasand'

Along with the title, the poster also carried a detail to reveal that the film is scheduled to go on floors on the 4th of October. Director AR Shiva Tejas, who has previously directed films like Male and Shivarjuna, will helm the project. Arjun Janya is the music composer of the film and Sumant Kranthi is bankrolling.

In a recent interview with Bangalore Times, Nishvika stated that she will be playing a glamorous role in the film and that she is particularly excited about being part of the comedy romance. She also added that she was impressed with the hilarious plot of the film and with this being her very first bonafide comedy, there's so much to look forward to.

Darling Krishna popularly grew to fame all over the south for his performance in the film Love Mocktail, which is being remade in Telugu with Satyadev and Tamannaah Bhatia. In Telugu, the film is titled Gurthunda Seethakalam. According to reports, Krishna is gearing up for Love Mocktail 2, which is excepted to be announced soon.

Krishna also has Shrikrishna@gmail.com film releasing on the 14th of October and another film titled Sugar Factory in the pipeline.