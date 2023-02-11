Kannada actor Darshan pays tribute to fans' love with a special tattoo ahead of his birthday; PIC
As a tribute to fans' unconditional love, Darshan Thoogudeepa aka Darshan got a tattoo on his chest and is currently winning hearts for the gesture.
Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa aka Darshan is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the Kannada film industry. He is one such actor, who is always grounded and never misses being thankful to his fans for loving and supporting him. He often addresses his fans as 'celebrities' and said many times that they are everything to him. Now, he went ahead and proved his infinite love for them by getting a tattoo.
Darshan got inked for his fans. As a tribute to their unconditional love, he got a tattoo of ' Nanna Celebrities' on his chest. This gesture by the actor is winning hearts on the internet and his fans are beyond elated.
Darshan took to social media and shared a pic of the tattoo on the chest. He captioned the pic, "A small tribute to all my loyal and royal celebrities." It is currently going viral on the internet. The actor did this special gesture toward fans ahead of his birthday. He will be celebrating his birthday on February 16 and will turn 46 years old.
Take a look at Darshan's tattoo here:
Professional front
Dharshan is currently enjoying the success of his recently released film Kranti. This commercial entertainer released on January 26 has raced away to the 100-crore club. Kranti's star cast includes Rachita Ram, V Ravichandran, Sumalatha, Samyuktha Hornad, and Sadhu Kokila. Backed by Shylaja Nag and B. Suresha under the banner of Media House Studio Banner, the film will have music composed by V Harikrishna.
The Challenging Star has teamed up with director Tharun Kishore Sudhir for an action drama, tentatively titled D56. Their previous collaboration, Roberrt (2020), was a box office hit and this has set high expectations among moviegoers. The title of the film will be announced on February 16th and fans are super excited.
ALSO READ: RC15: Ram Charan gets a warm welcome from his fans in Kurnool as he arrives for the shoot
Journalist. Taking baby steps to make it big. A graduate in mass communication and journalism, with two and half year...Read more