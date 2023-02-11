Kannada actor Darshan pays tribute to fans' love with a special tattoo ahead of his birthday; PIC

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa aka Darshan is one of the most popular and bankable actors in the Kannada film industry. He is one such actor, who is always grounded and never misses being thankful to his fans for loving and supporting him. He often addresses his fans as 'celebrities' and said many times that they are everything to him. Now, he went ahead and proved his infinite love for them by getting a tattoo.

Darshan got inked for his fans. As a tribute to their unconditional love, he got a tattoo of ' Nanna Celebrities' on his chest. This gesture by the actor is winning hearts on the internet and his fans are beyond elated.