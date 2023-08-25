Kannada actor Darshan pens apology letter to media after 2 years of ban over an viral audio clip

Darshan aka D'Boss is one of the most popular stars in the Kannada film industry. Today, the actor is in the headlines for his apology letter to the media. He buried the hatchet between him and Kannada media, on the auspicious occasion of Varamahalakshmi Vratam. He was banned by all media in Karnataka for exactly 2 years. There was no news or movie promotion.

However, after a meeting held under the leadership of producer Rock Line Venkatesh and the Editors Guild of Bangalore, the decision to ban was uphold. During the meeting, the media had a long discussion about the Darshan and came to conclusions to end the controversy.

Darshan took to Twitter and penned a heartfelt apology note for the media people of Kannada. The actors's long note in Kannada, which is loosely translated into English reads, "Happy Varamahalakshmi to all the people of Karnataka my celebrities and senior journalists, media friends, for the last two years there was a rift between me and my Kannada media friends. On the eve of this Varamahalakshmi festival, a discussion was held between me and the editors of major Kannada media under the leadership of Mitra Rock Line Venkatakesh and the whole case ended happily."

He further added, "A few years back, an audio of mine went viral unintentionally and caused a whole controversy. It was a response to a man's words in some dire hour. It was not a joke about other media personalities. I don't know what malice that person did but may that person be well and may that person not repeat such malice in the future."

The actor mentioned that he feels no shame in apologizing as he wrote, "there is nothing wrong in apologizing to the elders of the media if they are hurt by such words. Apologies to the media, the fourth arm of democracy, for this untoward incident, a good society needs good media. I also have respect for the media. My growth in the film industry is also due to the media's loving promotion. Let us all forget the past bitter incident and move forward. Let's work together for the progress of Kannada, Kannadigas, Kannada Nela Jal, Kannada cinema. Love it, I hope my beloved celebrities respect my sentiments."



