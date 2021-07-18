Kannada actor Darshan’s alleged cheating case takes new twist

Darshan in a press meet said that he didn’t want to give any clarification either in the alleged cheating case or the alleged hotel assault incident.

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa has hit the headlines yet again for all the wrong reasons. The actor recently landed into trouble for allegedly assaulting a waiter in Mysuru. Director Indrajit Lankesh gave a statement against the Kannada actor and his friends for attacking the waiter of a hotel in Mysuru leaving him severely injured. The incident apparently took place some 4 months ago. Indrajit Lankesh in his complaint also claimed that the waiter was given Rs 50,000 to settle the case.

"About four months back, Darshan and his friends Rakesh and Harsha Melanta, hit a Dalit supplier in Sandesh Prince hotel following a major fight. I have proof based on which I’ve requested the Home Minister to take action," Indrajith said while addressing the media. He also stated that he cannot be a mute spectator while the common man is suffering. Amidst this, an alleged cheating case against actor Darshan is taking new twists.

It is reported that there is a property dispute between the actor and producer Umapathy. The producer stated that some property belonging to ‘Doddmane’ (late actor Dr Rajkumar’s family), which allegedly was sold to him. Soon after this statement, Darshan decided to speak to the media and said that he didn’t want to give any clarification either in the alleged cheating case or the alleged hotel assault incident.

“Now, the name of ‘Doddmane’ has surfaced, and I want to question the producer as to why he was paying rent for the property of Doddmane, which is allegedly said to be given to the actor. My father acted in most of the ‘Doddmane’ banner films, and even I worked as a distributor in their banner. I am only speaking now as the issue has surfaced,” he said.

To unversed, a woman and two men were booked for allegedly creating fake documents and misusing Darshan's name to cheat his close people. This, an attempt-to-cheat case for misusing and forging documents of actor Darshan Thoogudeepa and his close aides has been taking new twists and turns.

The actor recently said, "Though the police are investigating the case, I gathered information and did an inquiry on my own."

Credits :The New Indian Express

