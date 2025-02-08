Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa shares FIRST video after being out on bail; says, ‘Will be back stronger…’

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the murder and death of an individual.

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested in the alleged murder of Renukaswamy, and on December 13, 2024, he was granted bail on medical grounds. Now, the actor has shared a video message online for the first time after being out on bail, addressing his health issues and updating on his future project.

In a video shared by the actor himself on social media, Darshan addressed his fans as “celebrities” and said, “I wanted to meet each of you and thank you personally, but due to pain and health concerns, I cannot stand for long right now.”

“Even in tough times, your love keeps me going. Though I cannot meet you all in person this year, I am forever grateful. I will be back stronger and cannot wait to thank each of you in person soon,” the actor added.

Talking about the same, the Kannada actor revealed that he has been postponing his surgery to complete his commitments on time. Furthermore, Darshan also addressed that he works by subduing his pain with injections, but that cannot be continued any further.

Check out the post here:

Moreover, Darshan also updated about his future project and revealed that he has returned an advance he had taken back to a producer. However, the actor assured his fans he is not stepping away from Kannada cinema, and his collaboration with director Prem is still in the works.

The actor expressed also his gratitude towards actors Dhanveerah, Rachita Ram, and Rakshita. In conclusion, Darshan also asked his fans not to pay attention to rumors of him working in other languages and said, “I am forever committed to Kannada cinema and will be here to my last breath.”

Darshan Thoogudeepa, Pavithra Gowda, and others were booked by the Karnataka Police in June 2024 after the alleged murder of pharmacist Renukaswamy. Reportedly, the victim had made obscene comments about Gowda, which led to an altercation and eventually his death after being tortured.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.