Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to face another legal action for his year-old bird possession case; Report

Trigger Warning: This article contains gruesome details of murder and violence, which could be triggering for some readers.

Sandalwood superstar Darshan Thoogudeepa has been hitting the headlines for all the wrong reasons recently and it seems it is only getting worse for him. As the actor is facing a probe for his alleged involvement in a murder, the forest department is likely to take action against him for an old case.

Over a year ago, Darshan had been suspected of illegally possessing a bar-headed goose, a rare exotic bird at his farmhouse in Karnataka. An FIR has been filed against him with the forest department likely to take action against him with the actor already in police custody.

Darshan Thoogudeepa likely to face charges against illegal possession of rare exotic bird

According to India Today, the Environment and Forest Minister of Karnataka, Eshwar Khandre has assured of taking action against anyone who goes against the law. Despite the matter being one and a half years old, the police are taking it up once again.

In the report, Khandre also said that no matter who has committed the crime, actions will be initiated against them. Additionally, he also said the forest department is currently investigating the issue.

Darshan Thoogudeepa’s murder charges

Darshan Thoogudeepa is currently under police custody over his alleged involvement in the murder of Renuka Swamy. According to reports, the 33-year-old victim was a fan of Darshan and had apparently made some obscene comments against the actor’s rumored lover Pavithra Gowda.

As per reports, Pavithra Gowda had sought the help of Darshan in dealing with this situation and allegedly constructed a plan to murder the victim. According to the autopsy report that came to light recently, Renuka Swamy suffered from electric shocks and was subjected to multiple blunt injuries.

Moreover, the victim was also said to have suffered a ruptured testicle during the alleged torture. Reports also state that the victim was gruesomely tortured by multiple weapons, allegedly inside the actor’s shed and his body was dumped in a drainage.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with any kind of abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, or NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.

ALSO READ: Rachita Ram REACTS to Darshan Thoogudeepa’s controversy: ‘Hard to believe...’