Kannada actor Dhananjaya opens up about working on Allu Arjun starrer Pushpa

Dhananjaya is one of the most popular Kannada actors, who is making it big in the film industry. The actor is currently working on the biggest pan Indian film, Pushpa with Tollywood actor Allu Arjun in the lead role. Rashmika Mandanna, who also started off her career in Sandalwood is the leading lady.

Dhananjaya spoke about working on Pushpa with Bangalore Times and said, Pushpa is a good project. Sukumar had called and asked me if I would do a particular character. I am a big fan of his. It is a good story and I play a major role. Another interesting bit is that Sukumar had seen both Tagaru and Bhairava Geetha and had asked if the person who played those two roles was the same. I felt connected right from our very first conversation. He is a mathematics professor, so conversations with him have been great. This will be another super hit film. I am confident it will be a good platform for people to recognise me as an actor across India."

Dhananjaya is playing the role of Jolly Reddy, which is said to be a very crucial part of the film. The first look of the actor was released on his birthday and he looked intense in a south Indian mundu attire. Pushpa: The Rise, which is the first part, will hit the theatres for December 2021.

Apart from this, Dhananjaya will be seen next in the much-anticipated film titled Head Bush, directed by Shoonya. In the film, the actor will feature in the role of MP Jayaraj, Bengaluru's first underworld don.